WPI inflation at 9-month high of 1.55% in Nov as manufacturing cost goes up

-
ALSO READ
July WPI at -0.58%, in negative zone for fourth month on the trot
WPI inflation rises 0.16% in Aug as manufactured items turn costlier
Expensive vegetables, high metal prices push WPI inflation to 1.32%
WPI falls 3.21% in May, but food prices rise
WPI inflation rises to 1.3% in September mainly on costlier food items
-
The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a 9-month high of 1.55 per cent in November as manufactured products turned costlier, while food prices eased.
The WPI inflation was 1.48 per cent in October 2020 and 0.58 per cent in November last year.
This is the highest level of Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation since February, when it was 2.26 per cent.
While food articles saw softening in inflation in November, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices.
Food inflation in November stood at 3.94 per cent, against 6.37 per cent in the previous month.
The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 12.24 per cent and 115.12 per cent during the month.
Inflation in non-food articles was higher at 8.43 per cent in November.
Fuel and power basket softened to (-) 9.87 per cent in November.
The RBI in its monetary policy earlier this month had said that inflation will remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months. It had projected retail inflation, based on consumer price index, at 6.8 per cent in the October-December quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU