CBSE compartment result 2019 out on cbseresults.nic.in; How to check marks

compartment result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday declared 10th compartment result 2019. Students who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official websites nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The 10th compartment examination was held between July 2, 2019, and July 9, 2019, at 591 centres across the country. A total number of 138,705 students appeared for compartment exams for Class 10 this year.

CBSE compartment 10th result 2019: Steps to check and download marks

— Visit the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

— Click on the ‘result link’

— Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card id

— Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future use.

A total of 1,774,229 students had registered for the CBSE 10th exam this year. Out of them, 138,705 students were placed for compartment. In 2019, there had been a 3.57 per cent decrease in the students placed for compartment exams. CBSE had declared the Class 10 examination result on May 6, 2019. The pass percentage this year was 92.45 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 2.31 percentage points.

New rules on CBSE compartment exams:

CBSE students get three chances to appear for compartment exams from the 2020 academic session, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carried forward.

According to CBSE, a candidate placed in compartment exam might reappear the exam to be held in July or August the same year and avail of the second chance in March/April next year.

To pass CBSE compartment 10th and 12th exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent in theory and practical, as well as aggregate of the two.