CISCE Class-12 exam: Mubashira Shamim is topper in Delhi with 99.25%

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 to be declared soon, here's how to check online
ISC class 12 results out: 18 students share top rank; girls outshine boys
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check your marks
Civil services exam topper Shruti Sharma scored 54.56% marks: UPSC
-
Mubashira Shamim emerged as the Delhi topper with 99.25 per cent score in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 examination.
Siddhi Mishra, Jayant Kapoor and Anisha Wahi were ranked second with 98 per cent, while Khushi Kataria secured the third rank in the national capital with 97.25 per cent.
A total of 181 candidates, including 19 girls, from Delhi appeared in the exam, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). All the students aced the exam.
The exams were conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.
Two Scheduled Caste, two Scheduled Tribe and seven Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the exams and all of them passed it.
The five students belong to The Frank Anthony Public School.
The CISCE announced the ISC Class 12 examination results on Sunday and 18 candidates shared the top rank with a score of 99.75 per cent.
The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent, while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.
The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.
A total of 1,228 schools had presented candidates for the CISCE Class 12 examination and a total of 96,940 candidates, including 52.76 per cent boys and 47.24 per cent girls, appeared for the exams.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor