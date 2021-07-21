Class 12 board exams: CBSE extends deadline for schools to compile results

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2021: Date sheet released on cbse.nic.in
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
CBSE will announce exam schedule for class 10, 12 on Feb 2: Pokhriyal
Class XII board exams in late July, Class X in August: Mamata Banerjee
K'taka cancels class 12 board exams, to hold class 10 exams in MCQ format
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
Earlier, the deadline was July 22.
Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky.
"With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order.
"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.
With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.
The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in declaration of results which are due to be declared latest by July 31.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor