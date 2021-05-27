Class X exams in Andhra Pradesh postponed, govt tells high court

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.29 trillion budget for FY 2021-22
Andhra HC chief justice goes to Sikkim; Sikkim chief justice sent to Andhra
Black fungus: Andhra to purchase 15,000 Liposomal Amphotericin-B vials
Andhra Pradesh places order for 40 mn doses each of Covaxin, Covishield
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
-
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it was postponing the year-end examinations of Class X, scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.
The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class X examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.
The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students."
When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.
"We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court.
The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor