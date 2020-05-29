Covid-19: Form special cell for students, HRD Minister tells universities

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday interacted with heads of more than 45,000 Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) across the country through a webinar hosted by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru.

An official release said he asked all universities to constitute special cells which will be empowered to address the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations arising out of special circumstances due to COVID-19. He said that a task force has been created in UGC and NCERT to resolve the different issues of students.

While lauding the initiatives taken by NAAC at this time of the pandemic, the minister called upon the HEIs to treat the current situation as an opportunity to overcome limitations in the system.

He asked educationists, students and parents to switch to the online method and make most of the situation so that the academic session of students and HEIs is not interrupted.

"There is an urgent need to improve and enhance the online ecosystem in India and educators should contribute to enhancing the reach so that online reaches even the rural areas," he said.

In the hour-long interaction and address, the Union Minister reflected on various issues and concerns raised by educationists related to issues such as academic calendar, online education, examinations, fees, the mental health of students, problems of students, fellowships and NEET, entrance examination.

He spoke about the initiatives taken by the government about Swayam Prabha, Deeksharambh and Paramarsh.

He also urged all HEIs to take part in the NAAC accreditation process.