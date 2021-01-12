Delhi Cabinet okays over Rs 64 cr as cash subsidy to students for textbooks

-
ALSO READ
Plea seeks payment of dues by Delhi govt to schools teaching EWS students
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Delhi: 15% students in govt schools 'not traceable' since lockdown
When will schools open? The new set up and Centre's guidelines explained
Delhi govt school students to get dry ration for 6 months: Kejriwal
-
The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved over Rs 64 crore for disbursement of cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students of Delhi Government and aided schools for their textbooks and writing material.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said in such a difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government wants to limit the disruption caused to education of children as much as possible.
"Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can from our side for our children so their studies are not affected," he said.
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education anually provides textbooks and cash through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to school students of government and aided schools in classes one to eight and cash subsidy to students of classes nine to 12.
"The Delhi cabinet approved the financial transactions related to some key initiatives. It includes financial aid in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the government and aided school students for textbooks and writing material," an official statement said.
Besides, funds have been allocated to Delhi Bureau of Textbooks to publish and distribute support materials, student diary, workbooks, material related to happiness curriculum and mental maths, it said.
"The Delhi Government has approved Rs 64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools. In addition to that, the Cabinet also approved the setting up of Project Management Unit to examine fee hike proposal by private schools on government land for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20," the statement added.
Under 'Free Supply of Textbook supplies and Material 2020-2021', an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 30.05 crore has been allocated.
"Under this provision, supply of allied material, workbooks, mental maths material, teacher diary including nursery and KG textbooks to the government and aided schools will be made by Delhi Bureau of Text books (DBTB).
"In addition to these financial schemes, the Cabinet approved two NICSI empanelled firms to set up PMU with reputed Charted Accountants to examine fee hike proposal of private recognized unaided schools on government land in Delhi. This will enable faster disposal of the proposal for fee hike submitted by the schools for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor