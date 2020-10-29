DU a centre of controversies due to failed policies of centre: Sisodia

Delhi Minister on Wednesday said that has become a centre of controversies due to the failed policies of the central government.

"Delhi University, which is a reputed institute of the country, has become a centre of controversies today due to the failed policies of the central government. The university which used to be in the due to its students is now in the due to misappropriation of funds," Sisodia told ANI.

"If a vice-chancellor has to be suspended due to misappropriation of funds, then it is unfortunate. The central government should think and reinstate people with integrity in the higher institutes of the country," he added.

The Delhi Minister further said that he has been raising issues since the last two-three years that all is not well in and today a proof has come in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the placed Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him on Wednesday.

As per the order, several statutory and key posts remained vacant during Tyagi's tenure despite "regular follow up by the Administrative Ministry".

These include the posts of Pro-VC, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer, Controller of Examination, among others.

