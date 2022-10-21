DU extends last date of seat acceptance till Saturday for UG admissions

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday.

Earlier, the last date for acceptance of seats was 5 pm Friday.

Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

"The date and time of the first round of the common seat allocation system has been extended till 11.59 am Saturday," he said.

"By 6.15 pm Friday, over 65,000 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added.

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:17 IST

