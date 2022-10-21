DU extends last date of seat acceptance till Saturday for UG admissions

-
ALSO READ
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today: Know details here
JNU admission 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses
Delhi traffic police starts drive to mandate rear seat belts, 17 fined
Delhi University starts Phase 2 of undergraduate admissions from today
Jamia Millia to release first merit list for UG admission on Sept 26
-
The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday.
Earlier, the last date for acceptance of seats was 5 pm Friday.
Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.
"The date and time of the first round of the common seat allocation system has been extended till 11.59 am Saturday," he said.
"By 6.15 pm Friday, over 65,000 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added.
The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes.
In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .