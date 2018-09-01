Extension of vocational courses: UGC seeks proposals from institutions

The (UGC) has sought proposals from institutions for extension of their vocational courses and programmes.

"The has invited proposals from those institutions which have been running Bachelor of Vocational Courses (BVoc) and programmes in order to consider extension of courses being run under the said programmes," a senior official said.



"Without due approval from the for extension of their skill-based courses, the institutions will not be able to claim any grant for running those courses," the official added.

The commission has sought proposals latest by September 6, 2018.

The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 18.5 million for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).