IGNOU Admissions 2019: Application filing deadline extended to 14th August

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for admission for the July 2019 session to 14 August 2019. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was 31 July 2019. The deadline has been extended for only a few programmes; for all others the application process will end as notified in the prospectus.

For more details, please visit the official website onlineadmission. ac.in

The deadline has been extended for these programmes:

1) Master Degree Programmes

2) Bachelor Degree Programmes

3) Pg Diploma And Diploma Programmes

4) Certificate Programmes

5) Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes

Online Mode of Application: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science(Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi and Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender and Development Studies); MA(Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (MCom); MA (Translation Studies).

Offline Mode of Application: MA (Education); M.Com (F&T); M.Com (BP and CG); and M.Com (MA&FS)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Bachelor Degree Programmes:

Online Mode of Application: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc);

Offline Mode of Application: B.Com (A and F); B.Com(CA and A) and B Com(F and CA) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India: BBA (Retailing).

PG Diploma And Diploma Programmes:

Online Mode of Application: PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Disaster Management; Gandhi and Peace Studies; Rural Development; Counselling and Family Therapy; Translation; International Business Operations; Environment and Sustainable Development; Analytical Chemistry; Applied Statistics; Journalism and Mass Communication; Audio Programme Production; Higher Education; Educational Technology; School Leadership and Management; Educational Management and Administration; Pre-Primary Education; Adult Education; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; Criminal Justice; Urban Planning and Development; Folklore and Culture Studies; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s and Gender Studies; Mental Health; Sustainability Science; Social Work (Counselling); Development Studies; Environmental and Occupational Health.

Online Mode of Application : Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education; Nutrition and Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration and Development; Tourism Studies; Aquaculture; Creative Writing in English; Urdu; HIV and Family Education; BPO Finance and Accounting; Women Empowerment and Development; Para-legal Practice; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management.

Certificate Programmes:

Online Mode of Application: Advanced Certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security.

Online Mode Of Application: PG Certificate in Adult Education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi and Peace Studies; Information and Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics; Acupuncture; Climate Change

Online Mode of Application: Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts- Theatre Arts; Hindustani Music; Karnataka Music; Bharatanatyam; Arabic Language; French Language; Russian Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV and Family Education; Social Work and Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn and Infant Nursing; Maternal and Child Health Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies; Food and Nutrition; Nutrition and Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting and Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law and Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Communication and IT Skills; Laboratory Techniques; Teaching of Primary School Mathematics; Value Education; Energy Technology Management; Competency in Power Distribution; Library and Information Sciences; Life and Thought of Dr B R Ambedkar; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Japanese Language; Korean Language and Culture; Spanish Language and Culture; German Language; Fashion Design; General Duty Assistance; Geriatric Care Assistance; Phlebotomy Assistance; Home Health Assistance;

Offline Mode of Application: Community Health (offered only to sponsored candidates)

Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes:

Online Mode of Application: Appreciation Course on Environment; Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development; Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming; Awareness Programme on Goods and Services Tax.