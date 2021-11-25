Maharashtra: Schools for Classes 1 to 4 to reopen from December 1

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Online higher education firm upGrad goes bullish on small town India
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
Second Covid wave, global prices could derail Centre's FY22 subsidy maths
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
-
The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.
In-person classes at primary schools in the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
"After discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the cabinet and the pediatric task force, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1," School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in a statement.
"We are committed to safe resumption of schools. In the next six days, the emphasis will be on acclimatizing schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes, as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school management committees and parents," she added.
She will also hold deliberations with the pediatric task force on the need to update Standard Operating Procedure for reopening schools for these children, some of whom will be attending physical classes for the first time, Gaikwad said. The task force was appointed earlier this year when experts feared that children might be affected by a possible third wave.
The education minister thanked schools, especially teachers, for ensuring a safe environment for classes that have resumed so far.
Schools reopened for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas on October 4, while those in urban areas resumed for Classes 8 to 12.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 960 new COVID-19 cases and 41 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor