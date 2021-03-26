Covid-19: Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

-
-
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only by online mode from today.
According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26.
However, the practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode following the safety norms as per SOP.
Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry logged 95 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the overall tally to 40,740.
