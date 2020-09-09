NEP 2020 to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect

-
Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that National Education Policy, 2020 will be implemented in the state with immediate effect.
"The governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order that the National Education Policy, 2020 will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect," reads an order of Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh government.
Himachal Pradesh cabinet on August 24 had decided to form a task force for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state.
The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.
