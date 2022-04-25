Punjab govt to replicate Delhi's education model: CM Bhagwant Mann

-
The Punjab government will replicate Delhi's education model in the state where students from all economic backgrounds will get quality education, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.
Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi along with his senior officers, toured health institutes and schools in the national capital to understand the "Delhi model" and replicate it in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann to a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave.
"The revolution in education's system is discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab where students from either rich or poor background will get quality education together. The country will progress this way by learning from each other," Mann said.
Kejriwal said, "Let us work together to strengthen the education system of the country".
The Punjab CM is accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs on the two crucial sectors.
