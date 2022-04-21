Rs 2 cr to English-medium schools towards RTE quota dues: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday. She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language.
Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function.
The ministers were presented a charter of demands by MESTA.
