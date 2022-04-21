Rs 2 cr to English-medium schools towards RTE quota dues: Maharashtra govt

The government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Act quota, School Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday. She also advised these to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language.

Minister of State for School Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function.

The ministers were presented a charter of demands by MESTA.

