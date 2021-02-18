Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to Covid: Education Min

-
ALSO READ
NEP will play key role in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Narendra Modi
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
CBSE board exams from May 4-June 10, announces union education minister
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank' said on Thursday.
The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.
"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online, he said in another tweet.
The registration for the programme will begin from Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.
The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor