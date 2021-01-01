Schools reopen for primary students in Assam on first day of new year

Schools of reopened for



primary on Friday after 10 months in a staggered way following strict COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Classroom teaching started on the first day of the for pupils studying in classes one to five, though their attendance is not compulsory and will depend on parental consent.

Over 50 per cent who were full of enthusiasm attended schools wearing masks and they used sanitiser before entering classrooms, officials said.

Strict safety protocol has been put in place for reopening of schools, which includes regular sanitisation of classrooms. District administration will closely monitor the situation.

of classes one, two and three will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while those studying in classes four and will go to their institutes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Classes for the elementary level will be held between 9.45 am and 1:45 pm with a half-an-hour lunch break from 12:15 pm, officials said adding that students below the age of five years cannot attend schools.

Staggered classes were being held from September for students from class six onwards in both government and private educational institutes and they started attending classes in a normal manner from Friday.

The online mode of will continue for students who do not want to attend physical classes and it is applicable to all private and coaching institutions as well, officials said.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will have to undergo COVID-19 test every 30 days and there will be no cultural or other functions in schools until further government orders, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Department.

Educational institutes in were closed since March 29.

Hostels for students of classes 10 and 12 in residential schools, colleges and universities have started functioning from December 15 following directives from the state department.

Colleges, universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics and other professional institutions will function normally as per their academic calendar and guidelines issued by the respective authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)