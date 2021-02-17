Simplilearn, AICTE join hands to skill students in tech education

-
Online skilling provider Simplilearn on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to collaborate in upskilling higher education students from Indian engineering and technical institutes.
As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Simplilearn will offer six programmes in data science, DevOps engineering, business analysis, big data engineering, big data hadoop and spark development and AWS big data certification training on the NEAT 2.0 platform, according to a statement.
Aligned to the government's mission to increase technology adoption and virtual learning in higher education, the collaboration aims to create a future-ready workforce by leveraging the power of technology.
Simplilearn founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said, "We are delighted to collaborate with AICTE and through this association, are committed to help increase the adoption of virtual learning by students, and bridge the gap that exists between industry and academia by helping students overcome skilling challenges."
He added that the students will get access to a bootcamp-style learning model where learners have access to video-based content, live instructor-led classes, labs for practice, and hands-on projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
