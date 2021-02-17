Bihar Board Class 10th Exam begins today amid Covid-19 guidelines

-
ALSO READ
CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2021: Date sheet released on cbse.nic.in
CBSE exams 2021 from May 4, results by July 15, says education minister
Bihar Board exam 2021: BSEB 10th exam from today; all you need to know
-
The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 commenced from Wednesday onwards at various examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students queue up outside the examination centre at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Bankipur as BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) Matric exams began. The exams will continue till February 24 while adhering to the guidelines and Standard operating procedures, issued by the Centre.
"The Bihar School Examination Committee has followed the guidelines issued by the Bihar School Examination Committee against coronavirus for matriculation examinations," said Nitish Kumar, Static Magistrate, who is posted on duty at Mahesh Prasad Singh Science College, Muzaffarpur.
A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for the class 10 exam in the state. The enrollment of boys this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered, as per BSEB.
The Union Health Ministry said that there are 565 active cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor