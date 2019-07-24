TS inter 1st supplementary result 2019 declared: Check details here

TS inter 1st year supplementary result: The State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) has declared TS inter 1st year and 2nd year supplementary result 2019 on its official website.

The TS Inter Supplementary result 2019 was released on the official website of the board, bie.telangana.gov.in.

The students who appeared for the TS Inter improvement examinations are advised to visit the official website of the board to check and download their Inter Supply Results 2019 (TS Inter Supplementary examination 2019).

Download TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019

1) Visit the official website of TSBIE, bie.telangana.gov.in

2) Click on the result link available on the home page

3) Enter your hall ticket number/roll number to get the result

4) Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store to check your results and avail of other services.