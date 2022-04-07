TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 released, know how to download

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAB), DCCB has recently released the for the exam scheduled to be conducted for the post of Staff Assistant and Assistant Manager. The TSCAB DCCB Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24th April 2022.



The candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam can download the TSCAB by visiting the official website of TSCAB which is, tscab.org



The direct link to download the TSCAB DCCB is: TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022



The process to download the TSCAB Admit card has been mentioned below:



1.Visit the official website of TSCAB, i.e., tscab.org

2.Now click on ‘click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs’ option.

3.Once done with this, enter the required credentials such as your Registration number or Roll number and Password or Date of birth.

4.Now download the DCCB AM Admit card and DCCB SA Admit card.



What a candidate should take to the exam center:



A candidate should appear with:



1.TSCAB Admit card

2.Photocopy of their ID Card along with the original ID Card

3.A simple pen along with an ink stamp pad

4.A hand sanitizer (50 ml) bottle

5.Mask and Gloves (Wearing a mask is compulsory)

6.For Scribe candidates- Scribe form filled and signed along with a photograph pasted