UGC to allow 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode

Students will now be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.
"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar said at a press conference.
Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he added.
