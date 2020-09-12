2 Cong MLAs, RJD, RLSP leaders join JD(U) ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

The JD(U) made fresh inroads into



the Grand Alliance as two Congress MLAs, a former RJD minister and several other leaders including an spokesman joined the ruling party ahead of the polls due in October-November.

The opposition Grand Alliance comprises four parties



the RJD, Congress, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Congress legislators Sudarshan Kumar and Purnima Yadav, senior RJD leader and former state minister Bhola Rai, Rashtriya Lok Samata Partys (RLSP) Bihar unit spokesman Abhishek Jha are among those who switched sides on Friday.

These leaders took the membership of the JD(U) state headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders such as Ashok Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

A total of seven RJD MLAs have so far quit the party to join the in the past one month while five RJD MLCs joined the ruling party in June.

Those who joined the party on Friday reposed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, saying that they want to work with him for states all round development.

