PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 16,000 crore in Bihar
2 Cong MLAs, RJD, RLSP leaders join JD(U) ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

The JD(U) made fresh inroads into the Grand Alliance as two Congress MLAs, a former RJD minister and several other leaders including an RLSP spokesman joined the ruling party

Press Trust of India 

the Grand Alliance as two Congress MLAs, a former RJD minister and several other leaders including an RLSP spokesman joined the ruling party ahead of the Bihar assembly polls due in October-November.

The opposition Grand Alliance comprises four parties


the RJD, Congress, RLSP and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Congress legislators Sudarshan Kumar and Purnima Yadav, senior RJD leader and former state minister Bhola Rai, Rashtriya Lok Samata Partys (RLSP) Bihar unit spokesman Abhishek Jha are among those who switched sides on Friday.

These leaders took the membership of the JD(U) state headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders such as Ashok Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

A total of seven RJD MLAs have so far quit the party to join the Janata Dal (United) in the past one month while five RJD MLCs joined the ruling party in June.

Those who joined the party on Friday reposed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, saying that they want to work with him for states all round development.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 07:00 IST

