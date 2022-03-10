38.9% vote share for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, 40.3% for AAP in Punjab: EC

-
The BJP is showing an upper hand in Uttar Pradesh with around 38.9 per cent of total vote share as it leads in 48 seats and Samajwadi Party trails in 24 seats, as per the Election Commission website.
The counting of votes was underway, which began at 8 a.m. on Thursday in the crucial five state Assembly polls.
Punjab showed 40.3 per cent support for the AAP with lead in 39 seats while Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were leading in five seats each, BJP and an Independent candidate leading in 1 seat each.
In Goa, the BJP had a vote share of 39 per cent with a lead in 7 seats while the Congress trailing with a voter share of 24.6 per cent was leading in 2 seats, as per the EC website.
In Manipur, early trends showed 59.9 per cent of votes for the BJP with lead in 3 seats while Congress is just behind with 29.1 per cent and leading in 1 seat.
Uttarakhand showed a 44 per cent vote share for the BJP with lead in nine seats vote share while Congress is behind with 43 per cent vote share with lead in five states.
--IANS
jw/dpb
