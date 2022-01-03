Aam Aadmi Party announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls.

According to the party's seventh list of candidates, Lalli Majithia has been given a ticket from the Majitha assembly seat.

Majithia had quit the Congress party and joined the on January 1.

At present, the Majitha seat is represented by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Ajay Gupta will contest from Amritsar Central seat, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Baljit Kaur from Malout, the said.

The total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has now reached 101.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats.

