AAP is ready: Arvind Kejriwal after poll schedule announcement

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday said his party is ready to contest the assembly polls in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The national convenor made the remark soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedules for five states, including Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, besides UP and Punjab assemblies.

The dates for the elections have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The has decided to contest in all these states barring Manipur.

The assembly elections in these five states will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier in the day.

