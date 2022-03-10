AAP needs State Party status in 2 more states to become national party

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
'Love letter from favorite agency': Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
The Aam Aadmi Party which won the assembly elections in Punjab needs to perform well in the next set of assembly polls, likely to be held either later this year or early 2023, to become a claimant for National Party status.
A party needs State Party status in four states to automatically become a national party, a former Election Commission official said on Thursday quoting provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is already a State Party in Delhi and Punjab. While it is already in power in Delhi, it is set to take over Punjab following its performance in the state.
Citing provisions of the Order, he said a party needs eight per cent of votes in a state to get State Party status.
"There are multiple alternatives. If a party gets six per cent votes and two seats in legislative assembly, it gets the status of a State Party. Another alternative to get State Party status is to get at least three seats in assembly irrespective of vote share," the former poll panel official said.
"There are provisions regarding performance in Lok Sabha polls too. But they are due in 2024," he said.
According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the AAP has managed 6.77 per cent vote share in the Goa assembly polls.
The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8, 2023, and that of Gujarat on February 18 next year. The two elections can be held either late this year or early 2023.
The AAP has been working hard in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh preparing its ground for the polls.
According to the poll panel, at present, there are eight National Parties -- All-India Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and National People's Party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor