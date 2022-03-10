Results of 2022 have decided outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained power in four States, Prime Minister on Thursday said that experts will say today's election verdict has decided the outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"When we formed government in 2019 (at Centre), 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory (in Uttar Pradesh)... I believe the same 'experts' will say that the 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections," PM Modi said while addressing party workers from the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, PM Modi said that it is because of the strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance.

"Earlier, the people could not reach governments for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water. Several announcements and schemes were made for the poor, but the benefits of such schemes never reached the poor who deserved and needed it seamlessly" he said.

"BJP understands that and delivery of such schemes is very important, and we work to ensure the same," he added.

Calling the win, "victory 4", the Prime Minister thanked all voters for participating in "the festival of and ensuring BJP this victory."

"BJP workers had promised me that Holi would begin from March 10 this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states," he said.

"BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being incumbent. BJP's seats have increased in the state," he added.

PM Modi said that all exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given the BJP the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time."

"We have also made history in Uttarakhand. For the first time, a party has come to power consecutive times," he said.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab.

