People voted for BJP as PM ensured good governance, says Sonowal

People of the country support the as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured good governance and provided a life of dignity to them, Union minister said on Thursday reacting to the saffron party's win in assembly polls in four states.

The looked set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

"The country has moved forward under the leadership of Modi. Everyone has got help, justice, dignity and security in this journey of development. The reasons for the people of the country supporting Modi and the are good governance and enabling a life of dignity to the people, he told reporters.

The Union minister for Ayush, ports, shipping and waterways inaugurated 'Unani Day 2022' celebrations and a two-day International conference on Unani medicine at SKICC here.

Sonowal said the people of the country trust that the prime minister is the only one who will make India the most developed nation in the world and make it truly an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The people of the country are with Modi because for the last seven years, he has worked hard for them and they will remain with him, he added.

The minister said India has been successful in making its place in the Ayush sector in the world.

The WHO is setting up a global centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar. This is a huge achievement for India. The world is accepting India's traditional medicine and the credit goes to Modi. It is because of his efforts that India is going to take the leadership in traditional system of medicines in such short time, he said.

The theme of the conference was 'diet and nutrition in Unani medicine for good health and well-being'. It was organized by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Union Ministry of Ayush.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Women and Child Development, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The event was also virtually attended by the scientists and researchers from Iran, UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh among other countries.

Sonowal said the central government under Modi's leadership has accorded great importance to multi-faceted development of Indian systems of medicine, including Unani.

It is because of the personal intervention of the prime minister that the WHO has decided to establish the global centre in India which would provide a great opportunity for researchers and students to lead the world in traditional medicine, he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is rich in plant resources and stressed on the need to explore them and conduct researches for their medicinal use so that mankind is benefited.

He said while it is important to acknowledge the efficacy of traditional medicine, it is equally important to integrate it with emerging technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)