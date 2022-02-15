AAP won't indulge in politics on national, internal security: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
'Love letter from favorite agency': Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP and Congress for getting into "dirty politics" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab and said that his party won't indulge in any politics on matters of national and internal security.
Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Kejriwal said, "BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security."
He also assured "every Punjabi" that AAP will take responsibility for public safety if voted to power.
"If AAP is voted to power, the Punjab government will work with the Government of India to ensure safety and security in the state," Kejriwal said.
Further, the Delhi Chief Minister said that Punjab is a sensitive border state and needs an "honest government" to check the proliferation of drugs and drones.
Earlier in January, Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab.
Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU