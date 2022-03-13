Adityanath to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership in Delhi today

-
ALSO READ
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: CM Yogi slams turncoats, says BJP will win 300-plus seats
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
BJP will win over 80% seats in UP: CM Yogi after casting vote in Gorakhpur
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
-
Ahead of the government formation after the poll verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the national capital today to hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.
Yogi will leave for the Hindon airport from Lucknow at 8 am, from where he will travel to Delhi by road.
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to the national capital.
The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.
Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.
Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU