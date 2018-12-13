After huge election debacle, BJP plans series of meetings before 2019 polls

Two days after it suffered defeat in three Hindi heartland states, the (BJP) on Monday announced a number of party meetings, including its national executive, in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said the national executive will be held on January 11-12 in the national capital and will be attended by party's office-bearers from across the country.

"As part of preparation for 2019, seven wings of the BJP are active to take party's agenda to different sections of the society," Yadav said.

A series of meetings are scheduled to start with a workshop of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Delhi on December 15-16, followed by the convention of party's Mahila Morcha in Ahmedabad on December 21-22, which will be addressed by Prime Minister

"On January 19-20, a convention of Scheduled Castes Morcha of the party will be held in Nagpur, in which BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Thawarchand Gehlot would be the main speakers," Yadav said.

The will also hold a two-day national convention in New delhi on January 31-February 1.

On February 2-3, a national convention of the Scheduled Tribes arm of the party would be held in Bhubaneswar and that of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) would be organised in Patna on February 15-16.

Besides, Modi will address a rally of party's Kisan Morcha that will be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 21-22. The city is, however, yet to be decided.