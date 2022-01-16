Ahead of UP polls, former IPS officer Asim Arun joins BJP in Lucknow

-
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former IPS officer Asim Arun on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow.
Speaking to ANI, Arun said that he is impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given a new path of development to the nation.
"BJP gave me a suggestion to join politics to contribute more towards social work. There is a lot that I couldn't do during my job tenure, so I decided to enter politics. I am also impressed with PM Modi who has given a new path of development," said the former IPS officer.
Meanwhile, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in which it denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs and fielded 21 new candidates.
The party has released the list for the first and second phase of elections scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14.
Keeping the caste arithmetic balance and to gain voters, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded women on 10 seats, OBC candidates on 44 seats and scheduled castes (SC) candidates from 19 seats, accounting for 60 per cent of the total.
Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
