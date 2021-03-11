AIADMK, DMK cadres protest against parting with seats to allies

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
-
A section of ruling AIADMK and DMK workers on Thursday protested against allocation of constituencies from their home turf to allies for the April 6 assembly elections and wanted them to be set apart for partymen.
AIADMK workers protested against giving away the Egmore segment here to ally Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, while DMK cadres raised slogans against parting with the Ponneri constituency to Congress.
The ruling party men also protested against allocation of Poonamalle and Gummidipoondi constituencies to ally PMK.
Upset over omission of Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel's name in the AIADMK list so far, her supporters in Vaniyambadi said the ruling party should not expect the votes of people from the region.
Similarly, in Sivaganga, Khadi Minister G Baskaran's supporters protested against him being not nominated.
AIADMK workers staged protest in other places as well including Srivilliputhur, Cheyyur and Chengelpet against the official nominees and wanted them to be replaced.
The AIADMK on Wednesday announced its second list of 171 candidates, taking the total nominees declared so far to 182.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU