AMMK releases third list of candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu elections

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: DMDK walks out of AIADMK-BJP alliance
Sasikala asks Amma's followers to unite for Assembly polls
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah
A tacit retreat? By stepping aside, Sasikala has given AIADMK an advantage
-
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam,
led by expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's nephew T T V Dhinakaran, on Friday released the third list of 130 candidates for next month's Assembly elections, taking its number to 195.
AMMK's allies include Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and they have been allotted six and three seats, respectively.
On Friday, Dhinakaran released the candidates for 130 seats, adding to the 65 he has already named.
The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.
Single phase polls to a total of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.
The party also named nominees to nine seats in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, which will also go to polls on April 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU