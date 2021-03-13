BJP meets to finalise candidates for polls in Kerala, TN, Puducherry

-
ALSO READ
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of party's youth wing
Bihar polls: Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says BJP chief JP Nadda at rally
Ahead of Assembly polls, Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today
One step back
Sreedharan's impact to be minimal; BJP not serious contender: Tharoor
-
A meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the strategy and finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly election for two states--Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting which continued till late 1:00 am on Saturday.
BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh was also present in the meeting which started at 7:30 pm and where the leaders discussed the party's strategy for the polls.
Kerala BJP Co-Incharge, CN Ashwath Narayan said it was a preliminary meeting to discuss the final candidates for Assembly polls
"The election committee will finalise the names tomorrow," he added.
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan said "All names of the candidates will be announced tomorrow by the parliamentary committee after the meeting."
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU