Akhilesh will say 'EVM bewafa hai' on March 10, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying the SP chief will call EVMs bewafa (unfaithful) on March 10 when votes will be counted.
The Samajwadi Party chief had earlier in the day accused the ruling the BJP of trying to steal votes, saying that a truck carrying Electronic Voting Machines was "intercepted" in Varanasi while two others got away.
On March 10, Akhilesh Yadav will say EVMs are unfaithful. This is the same SP with which the people of UP are few up, Thakur, the minister for information and broadcasting said in a statement issued here, implying that the Samajwadi Party will be defeated.
Thakur also accused the SP of supporting terrorists, rioters and goons and claimed that the people have understood the character of the party.
Thakur said Uttar Pradesh has got a new MY factor' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which has replaced the previous Muslim-Yadav factor.
The new MY factor is in favour of the BJP. MY means Modi and Yogi. M-Y means 'Modi ki yojanaye (schemes of Modi). This is in the hearts of the people and it will be revealed on March 10," he said.
