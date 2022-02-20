Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over law and order in Uttar Pradesh

-
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.
After casting his vote at a polling booth in Saifai, the SP chief, citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.
"A businessman's son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," said Akhilesh, targetting Yogi Adityanath.
Yadav further slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing fake pictures for showing development in the state.
"The strictest action should be taken against any terrorist. Making allegations by BJP before elections, BJP runs on strategy. Baba Chief Minister had come to Etawah, he had shown a fake picture. When the development was to show in Uttar Pradesh, who brought it by stealing China's photo," the SP chief said after voting in Jaswantnagar.
"Baba remained Chief Minister for 5 years. Why did you not give the facility to your medical college that PGI has? Who is responsible? The development of Saifai is not for a day. Baba CM doesn't have to do any work, don't have to see any good work," he added.
He further said that BJP will be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh and claimed that SP will hit a century in the first two phases.
"BJP going to be eliminated. Farmers of Uttar Pradesh won't forgive them. We have hit a century in the first two phases and even in this phase SP and alliance would be ahead of everyone else," said Yadav.
He further urged people to vote historically in the third phase too.
"The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy. Vote historically in the third phase too!" tweeted SP President after he cast his vote.
The SP chief is fighting his first assembly elections from the Karhal seat.
Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav cast their votes at polling in Jaswantnagar.
Yadav is contesting from Karhal constituency while the BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against the SP chief.
In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray.
Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.
Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
