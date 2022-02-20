Amit Shah urges voters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab to vote for development

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8
Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury
LIVE: UP records 60.17% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly elections
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to vote as both the states go to the Assembly polls today.
The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is underway while Punjab is voting in a single-phase election.
"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from dynasty, casteism and appeasement. So vote in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
"Punjab has a golden and glorious history, which every Indian is proud of. I appeal to the people of Punjab to vote for the government which keeps the state safe and keeps the cultural heritage and rich tradition of gurus ahead to keep Punjab and the country united," he said in another tweet in Hindi.
After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling began across 117 seats in the state at 8 am today.
Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 am on Sunday.
In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.
Counting of the votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU