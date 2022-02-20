Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh, Baghel won't vote for themselves

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel are fiercely contesting the Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri, but they will not be casting a vote for themselves in their constituency on Sunday.
Akhilesh is a registered voter in Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district, from where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting the polls. He will cast his vote there.
Akhilesh's family members, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, will also be casting his vote in Jaswant Nagar.
Baghel is from Agra where voting took place in the first phase of the elections.
According to reports, there are eight such candidates in Karhal who are contesting elections but will not be able to vote for themselves in third phase of voting which is being held on Sunday.
Three BJP candidates from Mainpuri -- Jaiveer Singh who is fighting elections from Mainpuri (city) has his vote in Sirsaganj in Firozabad; while state Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri, belongs to Mainpuri (city) but is contesting from Bhogaon Assembly constituency; and Dr Priyaranjan Anshu Diwakar is contesting from Kishni seat and his vote is in Mainpuri (city).
Similarly, the SP's Alok Shakya's vote is in Mainpuri (city) but he is contesting polls from Bhogaon, while the BSP's Kuldeep Narayan is from Bhogaon and is contesting from Karhal.
Congress nominee Vineeta Shakya from Mainpuri (city) is a registered voter in Kisni.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU