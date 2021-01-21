Amid factionalism, BJP starts campaigning for 4 by-poll seats in Rajasthan

Amid factionism, feuds and tussle over leadership status, the opposition BJP in has started campaigning for the Assembly by- to be held in four constituencies, however, the dates for the same are awaited.

Assembly by-polls shall be held in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) after the deaths of the members of legislative assembly following illness in last four months.

The by-polls shall be held during interesting times when fractions within BJP have come out open recently. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's followers recently announced the formation of an outfit supporting her and demanded that she be declared as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 Assembly election.

The BJP has however officially maintained silence on the issue and downplayed any further attempts to project any individual as the CM.

However, the party has promoted anti-Raje cadres on many significant positions.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia, starting the by-poll campaigning after offering prayers at Salasar Balaji temple, said, "We shall make a strong win in by-polls due to the people-friendly policies launched by PM Narendra Modi and with the hard work of party workers."

He further said that the party shall break the trend of under which BJP and Congress passes power to alternate hands after tenure of five years.

"We shall break this trend and ensure that BJP emerges as an undefeated and unconquered party forever in the state in coming electins," he added.

Poonia was supposed to travel to Chittaurgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara and Dungarpur on Thursday on his election campaign. However, he cancelled it in the wake of last rites for MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat being performed in his home town.

However, his visit to Rajsamand is scheduled on January 22 and to Bhilwara on January 23.

He shall also visit Shaktawat's residence on Friday, said party sources.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Sahara MLA Kailash Trivedi died in October last year, the Sujangarh Assembly seat further fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on November 16, 2020.

Later, Rajsamand, BJP MLA from Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari died in November 2020, leaving her constituency vacant and on Wednesday, Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passed away.

Eventually, the strength of the legislators in the 200-member Assembly has been reduced to 196. Eventually, BJP is aiming to win all four seats after studying the caste composition and the issues affecting the voters.

At present, the Congress has 104 MLAs , the BJP has 71, Communist Party of India has 2, RLP has 3, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has 2, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has 1, besides 13 independent MLAs.

