Tamil Nadu polls: MDMK gets 6 seats in DMK alliance, says Vaiko

'DMK president MK Stalin has signed an agreement in which six Assembly constituencies have been allotted to us,' says MDMK chief

Tamil Nadu elections

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has offered its ally, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), six seats as part of a seat-sharing deal.

MDMK chief Vaiko signed the agreement with DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Vaiko said, "MDMK has joined hands with DMK. The talks went well. DMK president MK Stalin has signed an agreement in which six Assembly constituencies have been allotted to MDMK."

With this, Vaiko, who created the MDMK after he quit the DMK in 1994, will contest in an Assembly election as part of the DMK-led front for the first time.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

First Published: Sun, March 07 2021. 07:16 IST

