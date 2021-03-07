Ahead of Assembly polls, Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls Union Home Minister will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday.

Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari and attend the valedictory function of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

