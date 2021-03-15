JUST IN
Bengal polls: Abbas Siddique's ISF announces candidates for 20 seats
Business Standard

Amit Shah to kick-start Birsa Munda yatra from Jhargram on Monday

Home Minister Amit Shahwill launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Assam's Tinsukia on Sunday. Photo: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, a party leader said.

The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, the BJP spokesperson said.

"This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 02:08 IST

