Amit Shah to kick-start Birsa Munda yatra from Jhargram on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy
BJP won't rest before forming govt in Bengal with two-thirds majority: Shah
BJP will end cut-money culture, bring development: Amit Shah in Bengal
PM pays tributes to Birsa Munda, greets people on Jharkhand Foundation Day
Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet West Bengal leaders to shortlist candidates
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, a party leader said.
The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, the BJP spokesperson said.
"This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU