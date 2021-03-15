Amit Shah to kick-start Birsa Munda yatra from Jhargram on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah



will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, a party leader said.

The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, the spokesperson said.

"This yatra will be launched by in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)