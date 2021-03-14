West Bengal polls: Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee among BJP's candidates

-
-
Union Minister Babul Supriyo and MP Locket Chatterjee are among the 65 candidates whose names were released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday for the third and fourth phase of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.
Addressing the mediapersons here, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "We are announcing the names of 27 candidates for the third phase and 38 candidates for the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal."
Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar assembly seat, Supriyo from Tollygung and Swapan Dasgupta will contest from Tarakeswar.
Sunday's list includes four MPs - Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Nisith Pramanik. Chatterjee will contest from the Chunchura assembly seat while Pramanik will contest from Dinhata.
Former minister in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government Rajib Banerjee will contest from Domjur Assembly seat. Former TMC MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who joined BJP last week, will contest from Singur.
Several actors, who recently joined the BJP, have also secured their names in the candidate list. Actor Yash Das Gupta will contest from Chanditala assembly seat, Tanusree Chakraborty from Shyampur, Payal Sarkar from Behala Purba and Anjana Basu from Sonarpur Dakshin.
Last week, the party had released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls wherein they fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.
Elections to 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
