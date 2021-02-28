Assam Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi to kick start campaign on March 1

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Party General Secretary Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Assam from March 1, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

She will tour the state for two days from March 1 onwards. The party has planned various interaction programs on the first day of Priyanka Gandhi's visit. Thereafter, she will address a rally on March 2 in Tezpur town in Assam.

Prior to that, leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Assam and addressed a rally in which the party gave a message that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted as the main agenda from Congress party's side.

Gandhi had even worn a scarf depicting his anti-CAA stand symbolically in which he had said, "Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai. Ispe likha hai CAA. Ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye, CAA nahi hoga. 'Hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, CAA nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga." (translated as I have worn this gamcha today. We have written CAA on it and have put a cross on it. Meaning that whatever happens, CAA will not happen. Our two and ours two, listen carefully. CAA will never happen. )

Rahul Gandhi had spoken on Assam Accords as well. He will be in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Vadra will be campaigning in Assam.

Besides Assam, other poll-bound state's Pradesh Congress Committee's want to campaign in their state too. Kerala state unit has already sent a proposal to the General Secretary in-charge of the state mentioning the campaign dates of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. Forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2."

Currently, the BJP government is ruling in the state and is confident of winning polls while Congress is in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the state.

