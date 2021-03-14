Assam assembly polls: Rajnath Singh to address public meetings today

Defence Minister on Sunday will address three public meetings in the poll-bound state of Assam.

According to the official Twitter handle of the personal website of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12.25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01.40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3. 05 pm in Assam today.

Singh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among 40 star campaigners of the BJP for Assam Assembly elections.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP has announced the first list of 71 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 71 candidates, the party has given tickets to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats that were earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples' Front (BDF).

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)