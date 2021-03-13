Home Minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday where he will attend various poll related programmes.
In a statement, the BJP said that Shah will address two public meetings in Assam on Sunday.
"He will address public meetings in Margherita and Nazira. He will then leave for West Bengal," said the statement.
On Sunday evening, Shah will hold a road show in Kharagpur in West Bengal.
On Monday, Shah will address a public meeting in Jhargram in West Bengal after which he will address another public meeting in Ranibandh.
In evening, Shah will reach Guwahati to address the Town Hall programme.
--IANS
ssb/rt
