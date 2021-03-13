Home Minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

Union Home Minister will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound and from Sunday where he will attend various poll related programmes.

In a statement, the BJP said that Shah will address two public meetings in on Sunday.

"He will address public meetings in Margherita and Nazira. He will then leave for West Bengal," said the statement.

On Sunday evening, Shah will hold a road show in Kharagpur in

On Monday, Shah will address a public meeting in Jhargram in after which he will address another public meeting in Ranibandh.

In evening, Shah will reach Guwahati to address the Town Hall programme.

