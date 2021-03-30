Assam polls 2021: Rahul accuses BJP of doing nothing in name of development

-
ALSO READ
High-pitched campign for first phase election in Assam comes to end
Assam Election 2021 LIVE: 72.1% polling recorded till 6 pm, says ECI
Assam election 2021 from March 27; counting on May 2: All you need to know
Elections LIVE: TMC complains to EC over PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh
Society being divided on basis of religion, culture and language: Manmohan
-
The people of Assam have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' (rhetoric) and development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to explain what it had done for the upliftment of labourers, including tea garden workers, in the state.
His remarks come two days before the second phase of the assembly elections in the state on April 1.
"What did the central government do to wipe the tears of crores of daily wage labourers, including those working in tea estates," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.
"The public has understood that there is no relation between jumlas (rhetoric) and development," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader has been accusing the BJP government of doing nothing in the name of development and resorting to only rhetoric by giving "jumlas".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU