Assam polls 2021: Rahul accuses BJP of doing nothing in name of development

The people of have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' (rhetoric) and development, leader said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to explain what it had done for the upliftment of labourers, including tea garden workers, in the state.

His remarks come two days before the second phase of the in the state on April 1.

"What did the central government do to wipe the tears of crores of daily wage labourers, including those working in tea estates," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"The public has understood that there is no relation between jumlas (rhetoric) and development," Gandhi said.

The leader has been accusing the BJP government of doing nothing in the name of development and resorting to only rhetoric by giving "jumlas".

